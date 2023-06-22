News you can trust since 1854
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Titanic missing sub: US Coast Guard widens search as noises continue
Titanic sub crew confirmed to have died after debris found
‘Debris field’ found within search area for missing Titanic sub
RMT announces 3 days of rail strike action in July
Clive Myrie pulled from BBC News at Ten after Boris Johnson lying joke
Father of two goes missing swimming English Channel

Joules collapse: Clothing brand still owes £100m to suppliers and £1.3m to gift card holders

Joules, which collapsed into administration last year, still owes £100 million.

Rahmah Ghazali
By Rahmah Ghazali
Published 22nd Jun 2023, 19:20 BST- 2 min read

Joules, a popular clothing brand that fell into administration last year, still owes its suppliers, landlords and the holders of gift cards more than £100 million, it has been reported.

According to The Times, Joules, a favourite of the Prince and Princess of Wales and of TV presenter Holly Willoughby, collapsed as it was unable to repay a bank loan after having faced huge increases in shipping and other costs.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The retailer, which sells clothing and homewares inspired by British coastal and countryside living, was bought out of administration by Next, saving 1,450 jobs and 100 stores. Next teamed up with Tom Joule, the retailer’s founder and they respectively own 74% and 26% of the business.

According to the most recent progress report from the administrators, unsecured creditors - companies without collateral against the debt owed to them, are owed a substantial amount of £112 million due to the fallout.

Most Popular

    Additionally, clothing and fabric suppliers are owed £38.6 million, associated property companies are owed £3.8 million, and gift card holders are owed £1.3 million. The remaining debt is owed to other connected companies and creditors. Unfortunately, the statement of affairs suggests that these parties will only receive a fraction of what they are owed.

    Tom Joule established Joules in 1989 at a country show stall, gradually building it into a nationwide brand with 130 stores. Recently, he acknowledged that the business had become overly complicated and struggled to cope with increasing costs.

    Hide Ad
    Hide Ad

    In an effort to save the company, Tom Joule attempted to secure equity investment and explored options to reduce rental expenses through a company voluntary arrangement. However, the company ultimately collapsed as it couldn’t secure the necessary bridging finance to repay a £5 million loan from Barclays at the end of November.

    The business rescue deal occurred shortly after Next acquired the brand and website of Made.com for £3.4 million following their own administration process.

    Joules, which collapsed into administration last year, still owes £100 million. (Photo by Christopher Furlong/Getty Images)Joules, which collapsed into administration last year, still owes £100 million. (Photo by Christopher Furlong/Getty Images)
    Joules, which collapsed into administration last year, still owes £100 million. (Photo by Christopher Furlong/Getty Images)

    Related topics:JoulesAdministration