Joe Swash has made a brand new BBC documentary looking at the ‘crumbling’ care system after the actor read into a Government review into childrens’ social care. The documentary left the former EastEnders star ‘heartbroken’.

Following the documentary, Swash was left wanting to take all of the kids he met. The 41-year-old’s mother, Kiffy, has fostered children for over 15 years which was a huge factor in him making the documentary.

Swash, who has been married to partner Stacey Solomon since 2022, is now determined to foster children once their kids are grown up. The couple share six children between the two of them.

Reflecting on the young people he met, Joe said that many of them were clearly struggling. He said: "I wanted to do more for them, there’s not much I can do apart from shining a light on the situation and that was a real struggle.

"I just wanted to take them all home with me, I just wanted to parent them, but I couldn’t, which was sad. Anyone who met these teenagers would come away and feel guilty and feel like they’ve let them down in some way."