Jeremy Clarkson is not the only celebrity who didn’t do well in their A-levels, there are many stars including Simon Cowell and Richard Branson who still made it despite their grades.

As expected, Jeremy Clarkson has once again shared his annual A-level tweet. For 2024, he said: “Don’t worry if your A level results aren’t what you were hoping for. I got a C and two Us, and here I am, 46 years later, with my own pub.”

Jeremy Clarkson also used his annual A-level tweet to entice his followers to visit his new pub as he added at the end that “It opens next weekend if you fancy dropping in.”

One fan in his reply to his tweet wrote that “I’d love to, but I expect it will be heaving and queues to get into it that are miles long.” Jeremy Clarkson replied and said: “Hope so.”

Jeremy Clarkson is not the only well-known face in the world of show business who received bad A-level results but still succeeded and there are also many celebrities who didn’t even do A-levels.

Simon Cowel didn’t study for his A-levels and left school with three O-Levels which have since been replaced by GCSEs. Entrepreneur Richard Branson also left school after his O-Levels and has spoken about having learning difficulties such as ADHD and dyslexia.

Former Channel News anchor Jon Snow failed Geography and Biology at A-Level and received a C in English Language. Lord Alan Sugar from The Apprentice also left school at 16.

Astronaut Tim Peake once said: “I won’t even tell you my A-Level results!” and BBC sports presenter Jake Humphrey failed all three of his A-Levels. He once tweeted: “A-level students- remember results don’t /won’t define you. In 1999 I got En, N, U for mine. Things haven’t turned out too bad…”

Rapper Tinie Tempah received two Bs and a D in his Media studies, Religious studies and Psychology A-Levels whilst Deborah Meaden from Dragon’s Den left school at 16.