Who is Jason Momoa's new girlfriend Adria Arjona as his divorce from Lisa Bonet is finalised
Aquaman actor Jason Momoa and The Cosby Show actress Lisa Bonet are officially divorced after the dissolution of their marriage was finalised by Los Angeles County judge’s on Tuesday.
The former couple were together for almost 20 years and share two children together. Lisa is also mother to eldest daughter Zoë Kravitz whom she shares with musician Lenny Kravitz.
Many fans will be happy to hear that the Game of Thrones actor, 44, who played Khal Drogo in the HBO series, is back on the market but the bad news is it appears he’s already got a new girlfriend.
During a UK appearance at Comic Con in Basingstoke, Hampshire in May the actor confirmed he was “very much in a relationship," so who is the lucky lady?
Who is Adria Arjona?
Adria Arjona is a Puerto Rico actress, 34, and her father is Guatemalan singer songwriter, Ricardo Arjona.
She’s appeared in major Hollywood movies and is best known for her roles in Father of the Bride (2022), Morbius (2022) and Hitman (2023).
The actress was previously married to Puerto Rican lawyer Edgardo Canales. They wed in 2019 but separated in 2023.
Adria and Jason Momoa confirmed their new relationship after they shared snaps on Instagram of their motorbike trip together to Japan.
Speaking about the couple’s relationship to People a source revealed: “He cares about her. It's real. She's good to him - and a lovely and genuine person and real like he is.
“She has a good sense of humour and is easy to be with. They relate to each other."
