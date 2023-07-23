An iconic train that featured in some of the Harry Potter films’ most notable scenes has been cancelled over safety concerns.

Concerns have been raised over issues with the locking of the doors. This issue may pose grave danger to people on the train as they may fall out of the carriages, or get hit whilst leaning out of the windows.

Called the Jacobite, the train was set to resume after being closedsince last weekend, but an unannounced visit by the Office of Rail and Road (ORR) inspection team found issues of concern.

The most famous part of the journey is a trip over the Glenfinnan viaduct, which is famous for appearing in the Harry Potter films - such as the scene in which Ron and Harry steal Ron’s dad’s car and fly it to catch the train.

The train runs on the West Highland line between Fort William and Mallaig. It needs an exemption granted by the (ORR) which allows it to still ride. But, the ORR has unfortunately deemed it unsafe.