Inside Soap Awards 2023: Winners list in full as EastEnders enjoy another dominant night weeks after NTAs
It was another dominant awards ceremony for EastEnders which won a whole host of awards at the Inside Soap Awards
Weeks after the National Television Awards, the Inside Soap Awards were recently held, with EastEnders enjoying another dominant evening, scooping some coveted awards. The fan-voted awards show sees viewers having their say.
It’s been an explosive year for the popular BBC One soap, with the return of Albert Square icon Cindy Beale, played by Michelle Collins, who was one of the most legendary soap characters ever returning after 25 years.
With many other iconic moments this year, it is no surprise that the soap won best overall this year. It’s the second time in a row soap fans have given the team the prize, as EastEnders continues to rise higher and higher.
Despite all of the great moments this year, it’s also been an emotional one as Lola Pearce-Brown (Danielle Harold) lost her life following a long battle with a brain tumour, leaving her long-term partner, Jay, heartbroken.
Inside Soap Awards winners list in full
- Best Soap - EastEnders
- Best Actress - Danielle Harold (Lola Pearce-Brown, EastEnders)
- Best Actor - Jamie Borthwick (Jay Brown, EastEnders)
- Best Young Performer - Isabella Brown (Lexi Pearce, EastEnders)
- Best Newcomer - Channique Sterling-Brown (Dee-Dee Bailey, Coronation Street)
- Best Villain - Todd Boyce (Stephen Reid, Coronation Street)
- Best Comic Performance - Maureen Lipman (Evelyn Plummer, Coronation Street)
- Best Partnership - Dominic Brunt & Mark Charnock (Paddy & Marlon Dingle, Emmerdale)
- Best Family - The Dingles (Emmerdale)
- Best Storyline - Loving and losing Lola (EastEnders)
- Best Showstopper - Acid attack (CoronationStreet)
- Best Drama Star - Nigel Harman (Max Cristie, Casualty)
- Best Daytime Star - Chris Walker (Rob Hollins, Doctors)
- Soap Superstar of the Year - Max Bowden (Ben Mitchell, EastEnders)
- Outstanding Achievement - Nikki Sanderson (Maxine Minniver, Hollyoaks)