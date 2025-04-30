Insane Competitions Teams Up with Newcastle Dog & Cat Shelter in Charitable Launch Initiative

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

New Prize Platform to Donate 100% of Monthly Competition Profits to Local Animal Charity

Insane Competitions, an exciting new UK-based competition website, is set to launch on 1st May 2025, and is already making a big impact by announcing a heartfelt partnership with one of the North East’s most beloved charities – Newcastle Dog & Cat Shelter.

As part of their launch mission, Insane Competitions has pledged to run two charity competitions every month, with all profits donated directly to Newcastle Dog & Cat Shelter. This initiative aims to support the shelter’s tireless work in rescuing, rehabilitating, and rehoming thousands of animals each year.

The website, www.insanecompetitions.co.uk, will feature a range of exciting prizes, with charity competitions clearly marked so that entrants know their money is going towards a truly worthy cause.

Rob and Steve, the founders of Insane Competitions, are passionate about making a difference close to home. In a joint statement, they said:

“We’re absolutely thrilled to be supporting Newcastle Dog & Cat Shelter from day one. The shelter does incredible work in the North East – not just caring for abandoned and mistreated animals, but also educating the public and building a more compassionate community. We’re proud to be giving back to a charity that’s so close to our hearts and plays such a vital role locally. This partnership allows us to combine the thrill of competitions with the power of giving back – and we can’t wait to see the positive impact it brings.”

With a fresh approach to online competitions, Insane Competitions aims to stand out not just through high-quality prizes and fair odds, but by placing community and charity at the heart of their business.

The team is urging the public to get involved from launch day on 1st May, and to help make a difference by entering the charity draws – whether you’re in it to win, or simply to support an amazing local cause.