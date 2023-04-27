The BBC has announced a new gay dating show titled I Kissed a Boy is on its way. The show, which is the UK’s first gay male dating series, stars 10 men looking for love in an Italian masseria (similar to a farmhouse).

The contestants will enter the masseria in pairs, and will start their journey with a simple kiss. But will sparks fly at first sight, or will there be a kissing catastrophe?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Either way, pop icon and LGBTQ+ ally Dannii Minogue will be on hand to help the contestants find love and oversee a series of ‘kiss-offs’, where each pair will decide whether to stay in their current partnership – or save their kiss for another boy. And with every participant an option, there’s sure to be plenty of dating drama.

But when will I Kissed a Boy air and who are the contestants? Here’s everything you need to know.

Most Popular

I Kissed a Boy cast - full list

Ben, a 28-year-old from Edinburgh

Bobski, a 23-year-old from Essex

Gareth, a 28-year-old from Northern Ireland

Jake, a 27-year-old from Swansea

Joseph, a 23-year-old from London

Josh, a 24-year-old from Wales

Kailum, a 25-year-old from Brighton

Ollie, a 27-year-old from Brighton

Ross, a 27-year-old from Manchester

Subomi, a 29-year-old from London

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

I Kissed a Boy release date

I Kissed a Boy will air on BBC Three next month