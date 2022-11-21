Across the UK, excitement about Christmas is already building and children across the country will be planning out what they would like as gifts this year. Sending a letter to Santa Claus is the first requirement to avoid a disappointing Christmas, and the final date to get your note to the North Pole in time is coming up fast.

To make sure Santa gets your letter this year in plenty of time, Royal Mail recommends sending it off by December 9. That way, he will have plenty of time to find out what you want for Christmas and get it for you ready for the big day.

Santa has given a very special message to children through the Royal Mail in which he says what he is currently up to and when he will start reading and responding to letters. He asks you to make sure to include his full address on the envelope, put a stamp on the envelope so it gets to Santa and to include your full name and address in your letter.

His letter reads: “Dear Children, are you looking forward to Christmas this year? I certainly am! Christmas is a very exciting but busy time for me.

“The elves are busy making toys. The reindeer are practising their sleigh runs. And I’m busy preparing my list of who’s been good.I will be getting my sleigh ready for the long journey on Christmas Eve. In between I will try and reply to as many of you as possible.”

He added that you should send your letter to: Santa/Father Christmas, Santa’s Grotto, Reindeerland XM4 5HQ. Santa also has one more very special request: remember his mince pie and Rudolph’s carrot!

How to request a letter from RNIB

Santa Clause has a selection of extra special elves at the Royal National Institute of Blind People. These elves help Santa to respond to children who are blind or partially sighted.

