Holly Willoughby ’s fans can’t seem to get enough of her latest ‘classy’ Marks & Spencer collaboration. The This Morning presenter, 42, who lives in London, took to Instagram over the weekend to share promotional shots for her M&S edit with more than eight million followers.

She captioned the post: “It’s time for another M&S edit and this time it’s all about tailored suits… slightly obsessed with suits at the moment…This striped look is beautiful and elevated 🤍.”

Holly is alway known to look the part when appearing on-screen, whether it’s on the weekday show, This Morning or for any other TV appearance. The TV star’s latest Summer edit has made it easier than ever to copy her feminine and ‘classy’ style.

Now just in time for the warmer months, Holly has revealed the smart and elevated tailored suit, for fans wanting to refresh their summer wardrobes with style and class, all while staying cool.

In the first sultry black and white snap, Holly can be seen wearing a smart, yet laid-back, linen-blend striped blazer , and matching wide-leg trousers . The outfit is described by M&S as an “easy-to-wear wardrobe staple that combines classic and contemporary styles.”

The second snap shows Holly wearing the same suit, only this time posing barefoot in front of a white and blue background. The light and airy summer suit is available in an ivory mix colour, whilst the trousers are also available in a blue mix shade.

Both items are receiving rave reviews with an almost full five star rating from fans, with one person writing: “I love this blazer. It fits perfectly and I bought it along with the trousers. A great summer outfit to dress up or down depending on the circumstances.”

Whilst another impressed fan wrote: "Love this blazer, classy, elegant. Can be worn casually with jeans or dressed up with matching trousers." A third sang its praises, and said: “True to size, crisp linen material that falls beautifully. Very comfortable, stylish and smart looking.”

Holly Willoughby unveils clothes from new M&S collection - and fans approve. (Photo Credit: Getty Images)

One person proved unimpressed with the suit from Holly’s latest collection, writing: "Poor quality, arrived creased, looked like a rag, so returned jacket and trousers."

Holly’s fans flooded the comments section of her Instagram post, to praise the TV presenter style, with one writing: “Always looking stunning!,” whilst another wrote: ”Very classy Lady,” a third chimed in: “I’m sure we will all be queueing at Marks for this one!”

Last month, Holly revealed another piece from the collection, which was a similar design to many that she’s previously worn on-screen for This Morning. She wore the Broderie Midi Shirt Dress with belt-detailing, which again promotes a breezy feminine look and feel.

In the black and white snap, Holly is standing strong, posing with her hands on her cinched waist. Whilst the second snap shows a more relaxed Holly, perched on a shaded balcony, with the only slight glimpse of sunshine glowing on her face.

Holly captioned the post: “Thinking about evening plans, events, everyday wear and more, this gorgeous dress does it all." Fans flocked to comment on Holly’s high-street outfit, with many saying she looks "pretty" and “beautiful” in the £59 M&S dress.