New footage of what some people believe to be crocodiles swimming off the coast of the United Kingdom has been shared on social media.

The new video was posted online by Sarah Craven and her partner, Adrian Latz, after a camping trip near Scarborough on the north east coast of England.

The couple first shared footage of the incident last week but as a result of the huge online reaction it received, they decided to post what else they had.

“I 100% believe what I saw swimming was definitely crocodiles,” said Mr. Latz.

“The shape, the size and I could clearly see the legs. I really was shocked by what I was witnessing but I knew what I was looking at and it was big crocodiles,” he added.

Mr. Latz continued: “I can’t believe how viral it really has gone but then thinking about it, it is a massive thing really knowing we have crocodiles in our sea.”

Reacting to the original footage last week, one reptile expert said the creatures in the video were highly unlikely to be crocodiles as the water temperature in the North Sea was so low that they would not be able to survive.

Dr Angela Julian, Co-ordinator at Amphibian and Reptile Groups UK, described the so-called sighting of the crocodiles in the water as “extremely unlikely”, however she was unable to definitively identify the creatures in the video.

“It is extremely unlikely that she has spotted actual living crocodiles in the North Sea - lovely as the idea sounds. Generally they are a tropical riverine or lake taxa and we definitely don’t have any native.”