Hexham prepares for a visit from the Queen who will meet the public in the town centre
The visit by will take place on the afternoon of Thursday, June 5, which the public are invited to attend.
Queen Camilla will carry out a number of engagements before walking down Beaumont Street, where she will meet members of the public.
Hexham is no stranger to royalty, previously enjoying a visit by the then Prince of Wales, now King Charles III, in 2018.
People wishing to catch sight of Her Majesty are encouraged to arrive early, as road closures will be in place around the town centre.
Councillor Glen Sanderson, leader of Northumberland County Council, said: “This is a great honour not just for Hexham but all of the county and we are delighted The Queen has chosen to visit this beautiful town.
“We hope as many residents and well wishers as possible will be able to come along and give a great Northumberland welcome to our Royal visitor.”
