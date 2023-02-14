Haven Holidays: 7,000 jobs available at holiday parks across the UK - how to apply
UK holiday company, Haven has announced more than 7,000 job opportunities throughout England,Scotland and Wales as the company prepares to re-open its holiday parks for 2023.
Roles will be available across all of Haven’s 39 UK holiday parks on both full and part-time contracts. They will cover a range of opportunities such as activities and leisure, food and beverage, accommodation services, and security.
Part of the Bourne Leisure group, Haven currently employs over 16,000 team members in total. The company has parks in locations including Blackpool, Cornwall, Devon, the Lake District and Northumberland to name a few.
Head of talent acquisition, Nola Ferguson said: “We’re so excited to be able to re-open our holiday parks in March, many with new and exciting facilities leading us to have many new opportunities to join the team ahead of what’s undoubtedly going to be another very busy season.
“A great opportunity for applicants to join an award-winning UK holiday company looking for either seasonal roles or permanent careers and we look forward to welcoming our new team soon.”
How to apply for roles with Haven
To find out more about job opportunities at Haven and to see a full list of the vacancies available, visit: www.jobs.haven.com
Where are Haven’s holiday parks?
Blackpool
- Marton Mere
- Cala Gran
Cornwall
- Perran Sands
- Riviere Sands
Devon
- Devon Cliffs
Dorset
- Littlesea
- Rockley Park
- Seaview
- Weymouth Bay
Essex
- The Orchards
Kent
- Allhallows
Lake District
- Lakeland
Lincolnshire
- Golden Sands
- Skegness
- Thorpe Park
Norfolk
- Caister-on-Sea
- Hopton
- Seashore
- Wild Duck
North Wales
- Greenacres
- Hafan y Mor
- Presthaven
Northumberland
- Berwick
- Haggerston Castle
Scotland
- Craig Tara
- Seton Sands
Somerset
- Burnham-on-Sea
- Doniford Bay
South Wales
- Kiln Park
- Lydstep Beach
- Penally Court
- Quay West
Sussex
- Church Farm
- Combe Haven
Yorkshire
- Blue Dolphin
- Primrose Valley
- Reighton Sands
- Thornwick Bay