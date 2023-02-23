Disgraced former Hollywood movie producer Harvey Weinstein has been sentenced to 16 more years in jail for rape and sexual assault. The 70 year-old is currently serving a 23 year sentence after he was convicted of rape in New York.

His sentencing comes two months after his Los Angeles trial concluded, with a jury convicting him on three counts of rape and sexual assault. More than 80 people have made rape and sexual assault claims against Weinstein dating as far back as the 1970s.

That sentencing came after being convicted of rape and sexual assault in that jurisdiction in his 2020 criminal trial. The new verdict means that Weinstein, who turns 71 next month will most likely spend his remaining years in prison.

It’s the latest in a series of rape convictions for the former Oscar winner, who was once one of the most powerful and recognisable faces in Hollywood. His career began in 1979, when he was 27 years old.

Weinstein’s team, however, is still fighting. Reports suggest that his lawyers, Mark Werksman and Alan Jackson, filed a motion in January that requested a new trial with a new jury. However, this was turned down today (February 23).

Former film producer Harvey Weinstein appears in court at the Clara Shortridge Foltz Criminal Justice Centre on October 4, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Etienne Laurent-Pool/Getty Images)

Prosecutors argued that Weinstein was a predator who used his power to lure and attack women in hotel rooms. Weinstein’s Los Angeles trial ran for two months from October 2022 to December 2022.