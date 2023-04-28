News you can trust since 1854
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
3 hours ago BBC chairman Richard Sharp resigns over role in Boris Johnson loan
10 minutes ago Young drivers could be banned from giving friends a lift
1 hour ago Members of Unite have rejected the Government’s pay offer
1 hour ago Dog walker found dead in home after altercation in park
2 hours ago Google Earth reveals desolation in Mariupol after relentless bombing
2 hours ago Four popular dog toys that could kill them according to vet

Halifax internet banking down: Statement issued as users report outage on internet and mobile banking

Halifax customers are experiencing issues with online and mobile banking leaving thousands unable to check their accounts on pay day.

Rebecca Braybrook
By Rebecca Braybrook
Published 28th Apr 2023, 12:26 BST- 2 min read

Halifax has issued an apology after thousands of customers were left unable to access their bank accounts on pay day. The banks online and mobile banking sites have been down since 7am with many taking to social media to complain.

According to DownDetector, Halifax has received over 10,000 complaints from customers who were unable to access the site. People have been taking to Twitter to complain about the outage after not being able to access their bank accounts for hours.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Halifax has issued an apology via its Twitter account, telling users: “We know some of our customers are having issues logging onto Internet and Mobile Banking at the moment. We’re sorry for this and we’re working to have it back to normal soon.” However, many have been left frustrated that the bank has not revealed when the issues will be resolved.

One Twitter user commented on the apology saying: “We need an update on what’s happened or happening. It’s people’s pay day and has you can image we need to check all details. This has now gone on for 5 hours it would be nice if Halifax give customer compensation for a none service.”

Most Popular

    With another adding: “Looking at your complaints it’s definitely more than just "some" of your customers. I have accounts with many major banks and you are only the ones to ever have issues!!”

    Halifax’s online and mobile banking services are down leaving thousands unable to access their bank accountsHalifax’s online and mobile banking services are down leaving thousands unable to access their bank accounts
    Halifax’s online and mobile banking services are down leaving thousands unable to access their bank accounts
    Hide Ad
    Hide Ad

    Despite issuing an apology to customers at 10.31 am, the bank has not shared any further information on when customers can expect the services to be back up and running. Halifax has however reassured customers that it is still possible for customers to use their cards on ATM’s and visit the branches to access their accounts.

    Related topics:HalifaxinternetSocial mediaTwitterPeople