Breaking

Greggs to open 11 new locations across the UK - full list

Greggs to open 11 new bakery spots throughout the country.

Amber Peake
By Amber Peake
Published 20th Apr 2023, 10:30 BST- 1 min read

Greggs is set to open 11 new stores across the UK. The new additions will see the bakery chain extend its reach to new towns and cities up and down the country.

Known for its classic sausage rolls, Greggs already has over 2,000 stores across the UK. Its new locations are set to see the brand’s beloved pastries available in 11 new locations.

Greggs’ new locations will include a few spots around London  as well as Wales and Scotland. Three will also take residency in some Primark stores as part of its growing number of Tasty by Greggs cafes.

The announcement comes as the bakery recently announced its latest addition to its vegan range. The Mexican chicken free bake was announced on Thursday (April 20) after the brand teased its arrival on Twitter.

    We break down where Greggs is set to open new stores in the UK.

    Full list of the 11 Greggs stores opening across the UK

    • Bradford - drive-through at Rooley Lane
    • Canary Wharf Station - London
    • Cardiff, Wales - North Road
    • Colchester, Essex - Northern Gateway Leisure Park
    • Edinburgh, Scotland - Castle Street
    • Forres, Scotland
    • Gatwick Airport - South Terminal
    • Peterborough - Serpentine Green
    • Bristol - Tasty cafe in Primark 
    • Liverpool - Tasty cafe in Primark 
    • Leeds Primark - Tasty cafe in Primark
