Green credentials: Why we’re all urged to go green to save money

Borrow a pressure washer rather than buy one to save cash (photo: Adobe)

Go eco-friendly and save cash

To save cash and help the planet, Brits are being offered eco-friendly ways to go green while saving those extra pennies.

Useful tips include fully immersing yourself into the second-hand buying market and line-drying where possible among lots more handy hints.

Brits are being encouraged to batch cook meals, line dry clothes and buy second hand to save cash and live an eco-friendlier lifestyle.

Frugal experts at NetVoucherCodes.co.uk have given their advice on simple tips to save cash and go green.

Other advice includes borrowing rather than buying items, only using the washing machine and dishwasher when they’re full and going paperless.

John Stirzaker, from NetVoucherCodes, said: “Everyone is looking for ways to save a couple of quid especially in this current climate and there are a lot of ways you can do this while leading a more sustainable lifestyle.

“A lot of people assume that being eco-friendly requires a lot of work. There are a range of simple changes you can make to live a more eco-friendly lifestyle and it can actually save you money.

“Doing things like buying second hand and reusing household items are a great way to give products a second lease of life, reducing waste and our carbon footprint.”

Here's how to save money by going green ...

1 Buy second hand

Buying secondhand clothing is a lot cheaper than buying new items and it’s much better for the environment. You’re giving clothes a second cycle of life and reducing the number of unwanted items that get sent to landfill.

2 Borrow don’t buy

Maybe you need a jet wash to tackle your garden patio or a drill for a DIY job. When you find yourself needing the odd thing for a small task, consider borrowing it from a friend or family member.

3 Batch cook meals

Batch cook meals to save money and go green (photo: Adobe)

Meal prep is key to saving time throughout the week, but it is also a very good way to save energy and will save you from using your kitchen appliances several times a week for long periods of time.

4 Fill the washing machine and dishwasher before using

If you have kids, it can be really tempting to throw a few items in the wash every now and again. Try to make sure this and appliances like dishwashers are always full before using.

5 Line-dry clothing when possible

Tumble drying clothes is convenient but the impact on the environment and energy use is alarming. Try to plan your washes according to the weather.

6 Go digital and paperless

Opt to have your bank statements delivered via email rather than by post. Not only will you be saving the trees, but this will also stop you from having to store paper work at home.

7 Boil kettle once and use it to fill up flasks

This is great for people working from home or for those who find themselves boiling the kettle often. Flasks retain the heat and you won’t be boiling the kettle every hour!

8 Warm up before putting the heating on

It can be really tempting to stick on the heating when you’re feeling chilly but try to warm up with a few extra layers first. Grab a thick jumper and get under the blanket with a hot water bottle. If you find that you still get cold, why not invest in a plug in heater to heat up the room you are sitting in rather than using the central heating on the whole house.