A French gendarme stands next to smoke during a demonstration as part of a national day of strikes and protests, a week after the French government pushed a pensions reform through parliament without a vote, using the article 49.3 of the constitution, in Nantes, western France, on March 23, 2023

French unions have called for a tenth day of strikes and protests next Tuesday. If the protests were to go ahead, they would coincide with the last full day of King Charles III’s state visit to the country.

In protests in the country today (March 23), up to 1.08m people took part across France, with 119,000 in the country’s capital, Paris, according to figures from the interior ministry. People in France are protesting over pensions reform.

Scenes of the protests have been broadcast across various news channels in the UK, showcasing clashes. Police say 33 people have been arrested in the French capital following the protests.

Pictures of the protests in France show local shops getting their windows smashed, whilst fires have broken out in a number of areas as protesters ignite barricades of wood and rubbish.

Unrest occurred all over France. Elsewhere, police used tear gas in Nantes and water cannons in Rennes as protesters took to the streets over legislation to raise the retirement age from 62 to 64.

