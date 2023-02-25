France and Scotland are set to go head to head and while it will be the players receiving the most attention, scrutiny will also fall on the man in the middle. Whether decisions go your team’s way or not, there’s a good chance the referee will become a talking point of this afternoon’s game.

In a change to 2022, this year each match will have a different referee overseeing the action with a total of eight nations represented in the selected match officials. Talking about the selection process ahead of the tournament, World Rugby Selection Committee Chairman Graham Mourie said: “As we enter a men’s Rugby World Cup year, our focus is very much on performance and culture as we begin to consider selections for France 2023.

“The more time we have with the group, the better it is for everyone, and we constantly challenge ourselves to be better, to achieve alignment and consistency and strengthen understanding with the teams. As with the November tests and The Rugby Championship, the Guinness Six Nations represents another opportunity for a talented group of match officials with a superb work ethic to help facilitate more excellent tests in what is probably the most competitive period in men’s rankings history.”

Scotland are yet to lose in the 2023 Six Nations while France look to bounce back from their defeat to Ireland. Scotland have started the Six Nations with back-to-back wins for the first time are hoping to keep their run going.

Here’s who will be keeping the two nations in line, as well as full team line ups and how to watch the action live on tv.

France v Scotland referee: Nika Amashukeli

Georgia’s Mike Adamson is the man in charge of the France v Scotland clash. He is highly regarded and one of the best elite rugby referees in the world.

Below is the full list of match referees as well as the TMO.

Referee: Nika Amashukeli

Assistant Referee 1: Karl Dickson

Assistant Referee 2: Andrea Piardi

TMO: Ben Whitehouse



France v Scotland Six Nations 2023 confirmed line-ups

France: Ramos, Penaud, Fickou, Moefana, Dumortier; Ntamack, Dupont (capt); Baille, Marchand, Haouas, Flament, Willemse, Jelonch, Ollivon, Alldritt. Replacements: Barlot, Wardi, Falatea, Taofifenua, Cros, Macalou, Couilloud, Jalibert.

Scotland: Hogg, Steyn, Jones, Tuipulotu, Van der Merwe; Russell, White; Schoeman, Turner, Z Fagerson, R Gray, Gilchrist, Ritchie (capt), Watson, M Fagerson Replacements: Brown, Bhatti, Nel, J Gray, Skinner, Dempsey, Price, Kinghorn

Six Nations 2023 France v Scotland - how to watch

Kick off for the game being held at France’s home turf, Stade De France in Paris, is at 3pm. You can watch the match live on ITV1 and ITVX with build up to the clash beginning at 2.15pm.