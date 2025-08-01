Football fans are urged to write to their MP and club heroes over World Cup dog killings in Morocco

Dogs on a truck in Morocco - Animal News Agency

Animal welfare campaigners are calling on football fans to write to their MP and get their footballing heroes to do likewise, over the brutal mass killing of dogs in Morocco ahead of the 2030 FIFA World Cup.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The International Animal Welfare Protection Coalition (IAWPC), a global alliance of 27 animal charities including the RSPCA, Dogs Trust and PETA, is urging constituents to ask their MPs to raise the issue with Culture Secretary Lisa Nandy and put pressure on FIFA to take action.

It follows mounting international outrage over Morocco’s ongoing extermination of its free roaming dog population, with shocking footage revealing animals being poisoned, shot and beaten in full view of tourists and children in cities that are set to host the World Cup.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Among those backing the IAWPC’s campaign are renowned wildlife broadcaster Chris Packham, music legend Gary Numan, and Downton Abbey actor Peter Egan. TV presenter Lorraine Kelly, world-famous primatologist Dr Jane Goodall, and French screen icon Brigitte Bardot who have also voiced their support.

Legendary musician Gary Numan, said: “Dogs are loyal and loving, and this is a human-made problem, which is being dealt with in a way that dishonours not only these beautiful animals, but the people of Morocco.

“To make matters worse, this is all in the name of football. Anyone who has ever thrown a ball for their own dog and anyone with a heart will understand how disgusting this is.

“Please join me in calling for the government of Morocco to urgently think again on this cruelty. And to call for FIFA to stipulate that if there is no humane treatment of animals, there will be no World Cup for Morocco.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Les Ward MBE, chairman of the IAWPC and long-time campaigner against animal cruelty, said: “We are appealing directly to compassionate people across Nottingham and across the UK, to take a stand. This cruelty is being carried out in the name of the world’s most popular sport – the so-called ‘beautiful game’. That’s not just wrong, it’s obscene.

“The footballing world must show that this kind of brutality has no place within sport and will not be tolerated.”

The IAWPC is calling for FIFA to make Morocco’s World Cup hosting conditional on an immediate end to the brutal killing and replaced, with the immediate adoption of ethical, humane dog population management methods.

To find out how to write to your MP go to https://www.writetothem.com

Contact your footballing heroes through the website of the club you support.

Supporters can visit www.iawpc.org to find out more about the campaign