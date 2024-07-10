Floors Castle supports Cash For Kids with launch of UK's largest obstacle inflatable course

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Initiative set to help local children this summer

Borders stately home Floors Castle is thrilled to announce the grand opening of its Inflatable Insanity giant obstacle course this summer where thrill-seekers will have the opportunity to tackle this incredible challenge and support local children at the same time.

The venue is partnering with charity Cash for Kids and donating 1% of all tickets sold throughout the experience to support young people in the Scottish Borders and Northumberland.

Carly MacKenzie, Cash For Kids Charity Manager, said: “We are absolutely delighted to be the Charity Partner for the Inflatable Insanity events at Floors Castle Truly putting the fun into FUNdraise!

Inflatable Insanity event in partnership with Cash For Kids

“All funds raised from the events across August and September will allow us to continue supporting children and young people 0-18 years across the Scottish Borders and North Northumberland. Thank you! We couldn’t do our job without support like this, and for that we are forever grateful!'

Inflatable Insanity will run over three bespoke weekends, each dedicated to a different group of adventurers. The season bounces off to an exciting start on Saturday and Sunday, August 17 and 18, when all aged 15 and over can tackle the UK’s newest and biggest obstacle courses, with the highest slides and with a choice of either 5 or 10k routes available to enter either solo or as a team.

Climb the Warrior Walls, get yourself into a Tight Squeeze and take a Double Plunge before attempting a Leap of Legends and reaching The Final Summit; this unique attraction is packed with 15 extreme obstacles guaranteed to satisfy your inner adventurer and combine imagination and creativity with a healthy dose of insanity.

On Saturday and Sunday, August 24 and 25, the Junior weekend kicks off - an ideal teambuilding and family bonding experience offering a challenging but ‘doable’ activity for children aged 5+

This Inflatable Insanity Course isn’t about running, it’s about having fun!

To close the series, on September 7 and 8, it’s time to enter as a Team – the perfect challenge for schools, offices, families or local sports clubs looking to take on either 5 or 10k courses.

Spaces are limited, so now is the time to secure your spot. Gather your friends and family, lace up your trainers, and get ready to bounce, slide, and laugh your way through Inflatable Insanity, set in stunning parkland by the River Tweed with the iconic backdrop of Floors Castle. There is an event and a distance to suit everybody!

Events run from 10am to 4pm on the dedicated weekends and Floors Castle is offering all adventurers the chance to buy tickets at a Special Offer Entry Price, for a limited period of time.

All participants must have a valid ticket to take part in the event. Spectators are welcome and do not require a ticket to access the event. Ticket prices start at £20 for Special Offer Entry Price for the 2.5K course on Junior Weekend.