First News - Meet Queen Barbie

The Queen has been turned into a Barbie doll to celebrate her Platinum Jubilee.

Queen Barbie doll - created to celebrate the Queen's 70 years on the throne (photo: Petra Rajnicova)

Her Majesty’s doll was revealed by toymaker Mattel on her 96th birthday last week.

It’s a limited edition and forms part of the Barbie Tribute Collection, which celebrates people who have made an incredible and lasting impact on the world.

The royal Barbie wears an elegant ivory dress, along with a blue ribbon featuring decorations of order (medals to honour someone’s service) and a special brooch known as the Garter Star, which is thought to date back to the late 17th century. The doll also features Queen Mary’s Fringe Tiara, famously worn by Queen Elizabeth II on her wedding day to Prince Philip.

The Queen hasn’t commented on her special Barbie lookalike, but we’re sure one would approve, don’t you think?

YOUR NEWS

Game creator

By Jackson Mann

Jackson Mann who has devised a conservation game

My family and I were in Costa Rica when I came up with the idea for my SOS Save Our Species game.

Costa Rica is a shining example of conservation. In a world of deforestation and climate change, Costa Rica’s forests are growing. I am a big fan of games like Exploding Kittens, Ticket to Ride and Uno, so I decided to create a game that had a real-life message behind it.

The aim of SOS is to collect rare species and match them with habitat cards to live in. The rarer the species, the more species points you get.

As in real life, your habitat can be threatened. Forest fires, oil spills and global warming can destroy your habitat and make your species extinct! Special habitat cards like Corridor Cards and National Parks can connect and protect your species.

This cause is important to me, so I am donating 100% of profits to WWF and other conservation charities.

DIARY DATES

Hedgehog Awareness Week

MAY 1-7

The week aims to highlight the problems hedgehogs face and how you can help them.

Eid al-Fitr

MAY 2-3

A celebration to mark the end of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan.

WOW!

Sir David Attenborough has been named a Champion of the Earth by the United Nations Environment Programme. The 95-year-old naturalist and broadcaster was awarded for his dedication to telling stories about nature and climate change.

