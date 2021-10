The appliances you should switch off to save hundreds on your energy bills

News you can trust since 1854

Amazon doubles its joining bonus to £3,000 to attract Christmas staff

Alec Baldwin fatally shoots woman with prop gun on set of new film

Piers Morgan quits ITV show Life Stories as new host is revealed

Visually impaired woman ‘screamed at’ after asking man to stop stroking her guide dog

Here’s the full list of UK coronavirus testing centres - and how to get a test

‘Thank you for the laughter’: tributes paid to Friends star James Michael Tyler who has died aged 59

Lloyds and Halifax to close 48 branches - full list of impacted stores

The areas of the UK where cash withdrawals declined most in the pandemic

The appliances you should switch off to save hundreds on your energy bills