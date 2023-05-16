Facebook and Instagram’s owner Meta has introduced a paid verification service in the UK just months after Elon Musk’s Twitter Blue. Users of the service will be able to brandish a blue tick on their profile from just £9.99 per month.

The verification service has already been rolled out in the US, Australia and New Zealand and is set to start in the UK from today. Users who registered interest in the service when previously prompted will have first access to the programme before it becomes available to the rest of the UK.

Meta has stated the badge will protect users from impersonation and allow users to ‘access a real person’ if they encounter problems with their account.

According to the support pages for the platform, the new subscription service will not block other notable figures or brands from obtaining a verification badge for free.

