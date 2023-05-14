UK's Eurovision star Mae Muller has spoken out following her score in the singing competition's grand final. The 25-year-old singer thanked fans for their support after placing second from the bottom.

Muller closed the Eurovision grand final on Saturday representing the UK with her catchy I Wrote A Song bop. The singer's performance was fresh in the minds of voters before the poll opened after taking to the stage in the last slot of the night.

However, Muller's stint on the Eurovision stage appeared to divide viewers’ opinions. While some praised the singer, others admitted they were less than impressed.

The UK ended up placing 25th in the competition overall with a total of 24 points. The national jury awarded the I Wrote A Song singer 15 votes while she received a further nine from the public.

Following the result, Muller has since reflected on her score with fans on Twitter. In a message to her 46,000 followers on the micro-blogging platform, the singer gushed about her Eurovision journey as she admitted the final result was not what she had "hoped for."

She wrote: "I just want to say thank you x. I know I joke a lot, but we really put our all into the last few months. Not the result we hoped for, but so proud of everyone & what we achieved on this journey. Congrats to all the countries. I’ll never forget this journey, and I love you all."