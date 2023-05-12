News you can trust since 1854
Eurovision 2023: What to expect ahead of grand final including acts, hosts, voting and announcer

The Eurovision Song Contest is well and truly underway, with the grand final scheduled to take place this weekend.

Charlotte Hawes
By Charlotte Hawes
Published 12th May 2023, 12:07 BST- 2 min read

The Eurovision Song Contest has begun and fans of the competition are eagerly awaiting the grand final following this week’s semi-finals. The semi-final was split into two parts and took place on May 9 and May 11 in Liverpool.

The grand final will take place at the city’s M&S Bank Arena on May 13, with the UK’s Mae Muller striving to win the competition. The UK was awarded hosting rights despite not winning last year’s competition, with Sam Ryder’s ‘Space Man’ finishing a close second to Ukraine’s Kalush Orchestra. But due to Russia’s invasion of the country, the honour had to be passed on.

Prior to their Eurovision success last year, the UK hadn’t had much luck when it came to being in the top five of the competition. The last time the UK won the singing competition was back in 1997 with Katrina and the Waves’ song “Love Shine a Light”.

But which acts have made it through to the grand final and who will host the event this year? Here’s a full guide of everything you need to know about the Eurovision finale.

    Eurovision grand final acts and running order

    Here’s a full list of the acts who have made it through to the Eurovision Grand Final, in the running order they will perform in:

    1. Austria | Teya & Salena - Who The Hell Is Edgar?
    2.  Portugal | Mimicat - Ai Coração
    3. Switzerland: Remo Forrer - Watergun
    4. Poland: Blanka - Solo
    5. Serbia: Luke Black - Samo Mi Se Spava
    6. France: La Zarra - Évidemment
    7. Cyprus: Andrew Lambrou - Break A Broken Heart
    8. Spain: Blanca Paloma - Eaea
    9. Sweden: Loreen - Tattoo
    10. Albania: Albina & Familja Kelmendi - Duje
    11. Italy: Marco Mengoni - Due Vite
    12. Estonia: Alika - Bridges
    13. Finland: Käärijä - Cha Cha Cha
    14. Czechia: Vesna - My Sister’s Crown
    15. Australia: Voyager - Promise
    16. Belgium: Gustaph - Because Of You
    17. Armenia: Brunette - Future Lover
    18. Moldova: Pasha Parfeni - Soarele şi Luna
    19. Ukraine:TVORCHI - Heart of Steel
    20. Norway: Alessandra - Queen of Kings
    21. Germany: Lord of the Lost - Blood & Glitter
    22. Lithuania: Monika Linkytė - Stay
    23. Israel: Noa Kirel - Unicorn
    24. Slovenia: Joker Out - Carpe Diem
    25.  Croatia: Let 3 - Mama ŠČ!
    26.  United Kingdom: Mae Muller -  I Wrote A Song

    Eurovision 2023 hosts

    Graham Norton, Julia Sanina, Hannah Waddingham and Alesha Dixon will share the challenge of presenting the Eurovision 2023 grand final.

    Eurovision 2023 - how to vote

    Eurovision hosts Julia Sanina and Hannah Waddingham with the Eurovision trophyEurovision hosts Julia Sanina and Hannah Waddingham with the Eurovision trophy
    Eurovision hosts Julia Sanina and Hannah Waddingham with the Eurovision trophy

    Viewers can cast their vote for their favourite Eurovision act via the official Eurovision Song Contest app during the live final. The app is available on iOS, Android and Windows devices. If you choose to vote via the app, you will also receive a special video message from your favourite act.

    In addition, those watching in participating countries can vote by telephone and/or SMS. Relevant numbers will be displayed on screen by each participating broadcaster and on the Eurovision website.

    For the first time, those watching in eligible countries not participating in this year’s Eurovision will also be able to vote in the grand final. Voting lines will be open and closed at specific times during the broadcast and these times are subject to change.

    The cost of voting will depend on the country you are voting from. In the UK, votes will be priced at a fixed rate of 15p.

    Eurovision 2023 - who is announcing the points for the UK?

    Actress and comedian Catherine Tate will take on the role of point announcer for the UK in this year’s Eurovision final. She will announce the UK results once the voting window has closed.

    She said: "It’s very exciting to be announcing the iconic ‘douze points’ at Eurovision.It’s just a foot in the door really as next year I hope to be the UK entrant.”

