Following the success of Eurovision 2023, the Official Charts has revealed which countries made the top 10. This year marks the first time four Eurovision entries have featured in the listing at the same time – but which ones made the cut?

Winner Loreen unsurprisingly makes an appearance as the 2023 Song Contest made her the first woman to win Eurovision twice. Her winning entry Tattoo debuted at number two.

The track is so catchy that it even out-performed Loreen’s previous Eurovision entry, Euphoria, which peaked at number 3. Speaking to Official Charts, Loreen said: “I’m absolutely overwhelmed by all the love and support that I’m receiving right now, especially from my UK friends that've been with me since day one.

“The UK's become my second home, and to receive a new peak there with Tattoo means the world to me. Thank you for being a part of the journey. Together, we've created history.”

But which other countries have reached the Top 10 UK charts? And after the UK’s disappointing result of second to last at the grand final, did entrant Mae Muller do better among her home country’s listeners?

Eurovision entries that reached the Top 10

Here are all the Eurovision entries to feature in this week’s top 10 and what position they got to: