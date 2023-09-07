Watch more videos on Shots!

Emmerdale has seen a whole host of people leave the Dales recently - with reports that between now and the end of the year, a whole host of characters could leave including Matthew Wolfenden and more.

Just recently, much loved character Rishi unexpectedly died just before his son was due to get married, with rumours that Chloe Harris, who has been at the centre of a dramatic storyline is also due to exit the soap.

The mass exodus has also been seen off-screen, with producer Jane Hudson hanging up her story conjuring pen after five award-winning years. So, it will be music to the ears of my Emmerdale fans that two people are returning.

The two returning cast members are Laura Norton and Michelle Hardwick, better known as Kerry Wyatt and Vanessa Woodfield. The pair have been on maternity leave - but will be back on screens soon.

The news of the two members returning comes after a harrowing incident for Lydia. Earlier this week, Lydia was sexually assaulted by her childhood friend Craig after they’d reconnected and bonded over the loss of their son.