Elianne was wounded in the neck after getting off a bus in Croydon, south London at around 8.30am on Tuesday, with members of the public rushing to try to save her.

On Thursday, her family said in a statement through police: ““Our hearts are broken by the senseless death of our daughter.

“Elianne was the light of our lives. She was bright and funny, with many friends who all adored her. She was only 15, and had her whole life ahead of her, with hopes and dreams for the future.

