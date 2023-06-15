News you can trust since 1854
Egypt dive boat fire: British victim named as Christina Quinn as family say she was a ‘rock to many’

Tributes have poured in for Christina Quinn, who died after a dive boat caught fire in Egypt

Daniel Mcneil
By Daniel Mcneil
Published 15th Jun 2023, 11:11 BST- 1 min read

Tributes have been paid to a Brit who died after a dive boat caught fire in Egypt. 58-year-old Christina Quinn was named as one of three British passengers to die and was a chief executive of St Luke’s Hospice in Plymouth.

The three tourists were among a group of 15 qualified diving enthusiasts who were on a break on the vessel. Reports suggest the blaze  broke out after an electrical fire in the boat’s engine room at 8:30am local time (6:30am UK time) on Sunday, June 11.

Twelve of the 15 diving enthusiasts, along with 14 crew members, made it safely off the burning vessel however Ms. Quinn and two other British tourists did not. Tour operator Scuba Travel said the others were evacuated to a nearby boat due to the "severity of the fire”.

A spokesperson for Ms. Quinn’s family said: "It is with great sadness that we confirm the tragic death of Christina Quinn in Egypt. She was a sister, daughter, wife, aunty, friend, and rock to many. She will be missed beyond words."

    The boat left Port Ghalib last Tuesday (June 6), and was due to return Sunday (June 11). When the incident happened, the vessel was located off the Elphinstone Reef in the Red Sea near the town of Marsa Alam.

    Port Ghalib, where the vessel departed fromPort Ghalib, where the vessel departed from
    Charles Hacket, chair of St Luke’s Trustees also paid tribute, saying: "Christina was incredibly passionate about St Luke’s and its place at the heart of the community it serves, and we are devastated to lose her warmth, wisdom, and leadership."

