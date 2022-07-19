EasyJet now lets customers drop bags off night before to ease travel chaos

EasyJet is allowing customers to drop off their luggage at certain airports the evening before they travel (Photo: Getty Images)

EasyJet has launched several new initiatives in a bid to ease the passenger experience as more travel chaos is predicted this summer.

The budget airline is now allowing customers to drop off their luggage at certain airports the evening before they travel to help people save time on their journey, meaning they can head straight to security the following day.

The Twilight Bag Drop scheme is being reintroduced at London Gatwick and is already offered at Bristol and Berlin Brandenburg.

The free service means passengers on early flights can drop off their hold bags at the airport the night before they fly.

The service is available between 7pm and 10pm at London Gatwick, and between 6pm and 9pm at Bristol and Berlin.

Passengers can check-in online or via the mobile app before arriving at the airport and will need boarding passes and passports to check in bags.

What other initiatives have been launched?

EasyJet, which is expecting to transport 6.2 million passengers this summer, has recruited 350 new customer service staff and is opening a new call centre in Milan to provide support to passengers.

Customer service hours have been extended for the summer season and will now be open an extra two hours from 6am and 11pm.

A new hotline for families travelling with children under the age of 12 has been introduced to enable them to get through directly to dedicated customer service team members who have training in assisting families.

The airline will also be stationing head office staff in UK airports to provide additional support to passengers.

They will be in place, alongside the other measures, in London Gatwick, Luton, Manchester, Bristol and Edinburgh between Wednesdays and Sundays until 4 September.

Johan Lundgren, CEO of easyJet, said: “Delivering a reliable operation this summer and providing a positive experience and the help our customers need when we take them away on their holidays is easyJet’s highest priority.

"We are introducing this new range of initiatives to provide additional support for over 6.2 million customers flying with us over the holidays, many of whom we know are taking their first long-awaited trip since the before the pandemic.