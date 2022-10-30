EasyJet Holidays has launched a 28-day ‘Escape the UK’ getaway that claims to be cheaper than the cost of the average UK household’s monthly winter bills. Priced at £650 per person, per month the all-inclusive holiday covers travel, accommodation, food and costly outgoings like broadband and gym membership.

With no fuel bills, petrol costs or grocery bills to pay, the holiday comes out £227 cheaper per person than staying in the UK according to ONS data.

Brits who book a 28-day stay in 5-star Stella Gardens Resort in Egypt can enjoy all-inclusive meals in the restaurant. On top of this, holiday-makers can take advantage of the free spa and gym facilities, free Wi-Fi and TV streaming services. Free snacks and a bottomless supply of alcoholic and non-alcoholic drinks are also on offer.

The package is ideally suited to those who can work remotely. Brits can soak up the sun as the Met Office predicts averages of 20°C at Egypt’s balmy Makadi Bay.

Matt Callaghan, EasyJet holidays’ Customer & Operations Director said: "With a growing number of Brits now searching online to see if they can escape abroad this winter, we knew we needed to try to provide consumers with a solution.

“We looked at everything an easyJet holidays package deal has to offer, and have been able to confirm that yes, comparably, our new 28-day winter escape is cheaper than staying at home this year.”

The package is on sale now and can be booked through the EasyJet website .

What is included in the Easyjet ‘Escape the UK’ package?

28-day stay in 5-star Stella Gardens Resort

Resort taxes

Gas and electric

Water

TV services

Food and dining - breakfast, lunch, dinner, snacks and drinks included. The hotel features la carte restaurant, bar and poolside snack bar.

Wi-Fi and landline

