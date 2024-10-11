Driving Toward a Greener Future: Northumbria Cars Introduces Eco-Friendly Vehicle Options

By Lauren Neary
Contributor
Published 11th Oct 2024, 09:50 BST
As the world shifts toward more sustainable living, Northumbria Cars is leading the way in the North East by expanding its range of eco-friendly vehicles. The family-run business, known for helping those with poor credit secure car finance, is now offering electric and hybrid cars as part of its commitment to supporting a greener, more environmentally conscious community.

Peter Jackson, Director of Northumbria Cars, believes this shift is essential: "Our goal is to provide affordable and accessible options that also reduce the carbon footprint of the North East. We want to help our customers not only get back on the road but do so in a way that’s better for the environment."

With electric cars becoming increasingly popular due to their lower running costs and environmental benefits, Northumbria Cars is providing a sustainable solution that aligns with the UK’s push toward net-zero emissions by 2050. The company’s eco-friendly range offers customers the chance to drive a reliable vehicle while making a positive impact on the planet.

Northumbria Cars is also educating customers about the long-term financial benefits of electric and hybrid vehicles. As fuel prices continue to rise, the cost savings from running electric vehicles, paired with government incentives for EV ownership, make them an attractive option for budget-conscious consumers.

Stock image of a vehicle at a charging pointStock image of a vehicle at a charging point
Stock image of a vehicle at a charging point

“We know the future is green, and we want to make sure that our customers, no matter their financial situation, have access to eco-friendly cars,” says Jackson. “We’re here to support our community in this important transition.”

