Disney CEO Bob Iger confirmed Toy Story 5 and Frozen 3 are in development and promised more information on the production of the films soon. He made the announcement during a Disney investors call on Tuesday, February 8.

During the call, Iger also announced a sequel to 2016 animated film Zootopia and teased more announcements on upcoming animated films soon. Last year Disney released a Toy Story spin-off Lightyear, following the man the Buzz Lightyear toy is based on.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Speaking to the company’s investors during the call, Disney boss Bob Iger said: "I’m so pleased to announce that we have sequels in the works from our animation studios to some of our most popular franchises - ‘Toy Story’, ‘Frozen’ and ‘Zootopia’."

"We’ll have more to share about these productions soon, but this is a great example of how we’re leaning into our unrivalled brands and franchises."

Most Popular

Currently, no details have been announced on cast, crew or plot of the upcoming films, however, some familiar names have teased their involvement online.

Toy Story 5 has been confirmed by Disney

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Reaction to the announcements

In a post on Twitter, voice of Buzz Lightyear Tim Allen seemingly confirmed he’ll be returning for the fifth instalment of the Toy Story franchise.