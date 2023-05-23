Dead by Daylight developers, Behaviour Interactive, has announced a host of new content coming to the game in the next year. The announcement comes just days after it was announced Nicolas Cage would be making an appearance in the game as a playable character in the coming months.

The game will also have new chapters and collections added to the game with the first year eight chapter titled “End Transmission”. The new chapter will add sci-fi horror to the game with a new map called “Toba Landing.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In Toba Landing, players will be taken to a new planet with a host of flora that are out to kill the player. A brand new killer will also be added to the game, The Singularity has been described as a "monstrous amalgamation of restructured organic matter and machine parts seeking to become the perfect lifeform."

A new survivor Gabriel Soma, will also be joining the game. Gabriel is a technician whose determination helped him escape The Singularity that killed off the rest of his crew. Creative director, Dave Richard said: “We’re thrilled to push the fear of the unknown to new heights with ‘End Transmission’. With this new chapter we are expanding the bounds of The Entity’s reach and exploring dark themes of advanced technology and I think this will be a very frightening experience for all players.”

Most Popular

End Transmission will be released on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC on June 13. More news is set to be released for Dead by Daylight with more information about Nicolas Cage joining the game coming on July 5.

New cosmetic items will be released over the next year, with tributes to Iron Maiden and Slipknot coming with their own collections. The Iron Maiden collection is inspired by the band’s mascot, Eddie, who has made multiple appearances on the band’s artwork.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dead by Daylight have revealed everything fans can expect in the next year from the game