The first Dancing on Ice contestant has been revealed. The popular ice skating show which is broadcast on ITV starts right at the beginning of a calendar year, and runs for many weeks.

The show was fronted by Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield, but after the latter left all his roles at ITV following his affair scandal, bosses targeted Stephen Mulhern to replace him, someone who has hosted the show before.

And World Champion Boxer Ricky HattonMBE is the first celebrity confirmed to be taking part in the next series of Dancing On Ice. The 44-year-old has largely stayed out of the limelight after retiring from boxing.

Revealing the news exclusively on This Morning on Tuesday (September 26) Ricky said: “If I can hold my nerve in the boxing ring I should be able to hold my nerve in the ice rink. I like setting new challenges and keeping myself busy!”

This Morning was hosted by Ben Shepherd and Holly, who regularly teased that the first contestant would be revealed. His silhouette was shown as well as many clues that if solved, would make the revelation it was Hatton.

Hatton admitted his daughters are finding his latest signing ‘absolutely hilarious’ but he said that he believes the show will be good for his well-being.

He said: “It was well documented that I struggled when I retired from boxing amongst a few other things and I’m trying to do my bit for mental health... I’ve never been shy to discuss it.

“When I retired I was sat there with nothing to do and my world fell apart a little bit. It’s all about keeping busy and doing things that are positive and new adventures! I can dance on the solid floor but I don’t know how I’ll do on the dance floor. It’s more about being disciplined and about believing in yourself.