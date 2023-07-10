Damien Lewis has been mocked on social media for his rendition of the national anthem at the British Grand Prix this weekend. The British actor, 52, best known for his role as U.S. Army Major Richard Winters in Band of Brothers, took to the grid at Silverstone to perform his version of God Save The King.

The actor released his debut album Mission Creep in June and was mocked online for trying to impersonate Elvis Presely during his performance of the British National Anthem. Lewis had previously performed with his band in the paddock after the qualifying races on Saturday before taking to the grid with a saxophonist to open the Silverstone race.

Fans quickly took to social media during the performance to make note of the unique way that the singer was performing the national anthem, with people saying that Lewis had ‘butchered’ God Save The King. Attending the iconic event was a host of celebrities including Spice Girls singer and wife of Red Bull Team Principal Geri Horner, Florence Pugh and Sam Ryder.

Standing on the grid, alongside this year’s driver line-up was actors Brad Pitt and Damson Idris who were filming an Apple movie at this year’s event. Pitt told Sky Sports that he was “a little giddy right now.” before saying: “It’s great to be here. We’re just having such a laugh, time of my life.”

But before the race had even begun, those in attendance were left confused by the strange rendition of the national anthem. One Twitter user wrote: “No idea why Damien Lewis had the urge to sing the National Anthem but it made me appreciate Katherine Jenkins which I never thought I’d say.”

Another added: “Damien Lewis channelling Elvis here” with a third person saying: “My hat is off to these F1 drivers who all managed to keep a straight face while Damian Lewis did a God Save The King/Baker Street mash-up. #BritishGP”.

Ahead of his performance, Lewis said: “Never in a million years did I think I’d be singing the national anthem or playing a gig with my band at the British Grand Prix. It’s so special, with a unique festival atmosphere and I’m honoured to have been asked.”

A reaction to the performance was broadcast on BBC Breakfast on Monday morning (July 10), with hosts Sally Nugent and Ben Thompson appearing to try and hold a straight face whilst sharing their thoughts. Thompson was left speechless as the footage cut to the three British drivers, Lewis Hamilton, George Russell and Lando Norris, as he asked: “How did they keep a straight face?”

The programme then cut back to the studio as the two hosts were left cringing at Lewis’ performance, with Nugent holding a pen in her mouth and Thompson trying to hide a giggle. Sports presenter John Watson described the performance as “Silverstone does Texas” as noted the high American influence.