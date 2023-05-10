A garish leotard designed by the late fashion icon Dame Mary Quant in the 1970s is expected to fetch hundreds of pounds as it goes under the hammer. Dame Mary, who will forever be remembered for inventing the miniskirt, died last month aged 93 .

Fan Deborah Robinson is now selling a size 8 rainbow-coloured leotard she wore when she was 18. Deborah, from Wanstead in London , says she can still fit into the figure-hugging outfit which she bought for £20 in 1979.

The 61-year-old said: “It’s called a balloon suit and it’s the one thing I have kept the longest in my life. It’s survived various house moves.

“I’ve always treasured it, but I haven’t worn it for years now. If anything happened to me my son would probably throw it in the bin.

“I have never seen another one like it and I’ve spent ages Googling trying to find something similar. Perhaps it’s the one and only ever made.”

The leotard will go under the hammer at Hansons Auctioneers later this month with a guide price of £100-£200. Deborah, who works full-time at a health club, said: “I bought it one lunchtime in a shop in Bond Street.

“I was working just round the corner in Wigmore Street at a posh pharmacy called John Bell & Croyden. They were Queen Elizabeth II’s chemist.

“I can remember buying it as if it was yesterday. It was early December 1979. I wanted something to wear for my 18th birthday on New Year’s Eve.

Deborah Robinson in the size 8 rainbow-coloured leotard, designed by Dame Mary Quant.

“I saw it and just liked it. I thought ‘I’ll wear it as if it’s a dress’, and I did. It’s been shown off at every opportunity ever since.

“I wore it on my 18th birthday at a party at my parents’ house in Chingford. It went down well.

“All my friends have always loved it because it’s so unusual. The material is good quality. It fits as well as it did the day I bought it.”

Mary Quant logo on the label of the leotard.

Deborah remembered the leotard following the death of Dame May who passed away on April 13. She added: “I’ve been thinking of selling it for a while because it’s part of Mary Quant’s fashion design history.

“When she passed away it jolted me to do something about it. I hope someone will enjoy owning the leotard as much as I have.

“It deserves to go to a few more parties or, perhaps, be part of a Mary Quant fashion exhibition.”

Auctioneer Charles Hanson said: “This sale is set to make a wonderful memory and celebrate the life of Mary Quant. She was an iconic British designer and household name.