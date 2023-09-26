News you can trust since 1854
Two-time world champion Dafne Schippers has announced her retirement. The 31-year-old won 200m gold at the World Championships in Beijing 2015 and London 2017. The Dutch athlete also won silver at the Rio Olympics but has suffered a number of injuries over the last few years.

She wrote on Instagram on Tuesday (September 26): “Today, I have decided to take my life off track to pursue and embrace whatever comes next, but not without saying a massive thank you for all the endless support. It has been a journey without regret. 

“The race stops here. As an athlete, you always know this day will come, that at one point, your career will be a moment in time – a collection of memories and hopefully medals. My family, my team, my fans, and my sponsors, you made it all worthwhile."