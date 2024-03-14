Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Can you remember when the announcement came over the news, that everyone must 'stay at home' as Covid-19 first hit the UK?

In our video, we hear a range of differing views, some who were 'key workers' and others who worked from home. Some describe the first lockdown as 'a novelty' - but one that eventually wore thin. But others remember the fear of catching Covid-19. Watch the video above.

When did the first lockdown end?

Starting in May 2020, the laws were slowly relaxed. People were permitted to leave home for outdoor recreation (beyond exercise) from 13 May. On 1 June, the restriction on leaving home was replaced with a requirement to be home overnight, and people were permitted to meet outside in groups of up to six people.