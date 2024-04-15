Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A couple say their romantic getaway was ruined after a holiday caravan was so dirty they had to clean it themselves.

Charmaine Bell, 30, and Natalie Berrisford, 37, paid £615 for what they expected to be a nice break. However, the couple say the holiday to Hemsby, Norfolk in March was “ruined by the “dirt pit” caravan which had wallpaper hanging off the walls, mould in the toilet and a dirty fridge. They say the sofas were full of “hard lumps” and the bed slats broken, meaning they had to sleep at an angle.

Charmaine and Natalie complained to the company, 2C Holidays, but say they were told they could clean it themselves or spend another £300 to be upgraded to a new caravan. Charmaine said she decided to clean it herself and says the company offered her £50 for her efforts. They say they were offered £75 compensation but claim, after the £50 for cleaning, this leaves for £25 for their inconvenience.

A spokesperson for 2C Holidays said: "We deeply regret that Charmaine and Natalie arrived at a property that wasn’t fully prepared. The owner of the caravan was mortified to learn that he had been let down by the person due to carry out the start of season cleaning. We acknowledge this oversight and are truly sorry for any inconvenience this caused.