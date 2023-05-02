Costa Coffee summer menu 2023: Full list of food and drinks coming to the chain
Costa Coffee brings summer early to customers with its new drink and food additions.
Summer has come early at Costa Coffee as the chain has confirmed its upcoming drink and food additions for the season. Customers will be able to get a taste of summer at the coffee shop starting this week.
The coffee chain is set to launch its summer range of drinks and foods on May 4 ahead of the upcoming season.
Joining the menu will be a range of refreshing fruity beverages as well as several new food items, including both snacks and sweet treats. As well as some new additions, last year's Tropical Mango Bubble Frappé will also make a comeback on the summer menu.
Costa is also set to welcome the new Refreshers range to its roster of drinks. Their launch will see three of the new iced drinks arrive on the menu, which all combine a mix of fruity flavours.
We break down what food and drinks are joining the Costa menu this summer.
Costa Coffee Summer 2023 menu - list of new food and drink additions
Drinks
Blueberry Bubble Frappé
Tropical Mango Bubble Frappé
Mango Berry Bubble Tea
Iced Whipped Latte - available in Vanilla, Caramel and Choco
Watermelon and Mint Refresher
Apple and Rhubarb Refresher
Blood Orange and Yuzu Refresher
Food
Tomato Mozzarella and Pesto Pasta Salad
Chicken Roasted Pepper and Tomato Pasta Salad
Caramelised Red Onion & Mature Cheddar Pizzetta
Grilled Pepper, Mozzarella & Pesto Pizzetta
Eton Mess Blondie
Salted Caramel Popcorn Brownie
Neapolitan Muffin
Belgian Chocolate Chunk Cookie