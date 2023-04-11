Costa Coffee launches £1 sweet treat deal this week - how to claim

Costa Coffee has launched a new deal where customers can get a slice of cake for just £1 when they buy a drink instore. To celebrate the four-day working week, Costa is giving customers who use their Costa Coffee app a discounted treat from the sweet counter on Friday (April 14).

Why not get the family together and continue the Easter-fun by picking up the new Chocolate muffin made with KitKat Bunny or try out the mini egg cookie while it’s still available. Costa launched its spring and Easter menu earlier this year, but if you want to try it you need to be quick as they have not confirmed how long the menu is running for.