The Coronation Concert was attended by thousands of people who watched as iconic performers took to the stage on the grounds of Windsor Castle to celebrate King Charles’ ascension to the throne.

The concert took place a day after King Charles was crowned at Westminster Abbey, making him the 40th reigning sovereign in British history.

After the spectacular performances, some continued the celebrations throughout the night including the Prince and Princess of Wales - who had their own Coronation Concert after party.

A social media clip shared on William and Kate’s accounts showed the royals at the concert with performers Lionel Richie, Katy Perry and Take That. Some reflective moments included Stella McCartney’s address about the environment and a Winnie the Pooh skit which did not seem to elicit as much of a response as Paddington Bear’s appearance with Queen Elizabeth II during the late monarch’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations.

The party was revealed in the Court Circular, a record of royal engagements, which stated: "The Prince and Princess of Wales this evening held a reception following the concert at Windsor Castle at which the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh and the Lady Louise Mountbatten Windsor were present."

According to the BBC, at its peak 12.3 million people watched the Coronation Concert last night, Sunday, May 7, while on average, 10.1 million people watched the evening of festivities at Windsor Castle in total.

