Following a period of warmer temperatures, many parts of the UK have been plunged back into the cold of winter. The drop in temperature prompted the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) to issue a cold weather warning across the whole of England.

The warning was announced last week and came into effect at 6pm on Sunday February 5. The warning was initially due to be in place until 6pm on Tuesday February 7 however continued cold conditions has resulted in this being extended.

In the latest update by the UKHSA , the cold weather warning will now remain in place until at least midday on Wednesday February 8. All regions of the country have been warned to brace for cold conditions.

The current Met Office forecast suggests that the temperature will begin to rise across the country after this time on Wednesday. For example, temperatures of around 3/4C on February 8 will rise to 7/8C by February 9.

Following the announcement of the initial warning last week, Dr Agostinho Sousa, consultant in public health medicine at UKHSA, said: “Cold weather can have serious consequences for health, with older people and those with heart or lung conditions particularly at risk.

“It’s important to check in on family, friends and relatives who are more vulnerable to the cold weather. If you have a pre-existing medical condition or are over the age of 65, it is important to try and heat your home to at least 18°C if you can.”

Met Office UK weather forecast

February 7

Cloud and outbreaks of rain and drizzle will continue to move southeast across Scotland and Northern Ireland with some brighter spells in the far north later. Elsewhere, patches of freezing fog slowly clearing to sunny spells and light winds.

Cloud and patchy drizzle across Northern Ireland and southern Scotland. Becoming windy with cloud increasing in the far north. Elsewhere, a widespread frost with patchy freezing fog developing.

February 8

Patchy freezing fog slowly lifting across England and Wales with bright spells. Cloudy and windy elsewhere, with severe gales and heavy rain for a time in the far northwest.

Outlook for February 9 to 11