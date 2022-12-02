News you can trust since 1854
Christmas Dinner 2022: Supermarkets offering cheapest turkeys, stuffing & gravy including Asda, Aldi and Tesco

Christmas 2022 has seen many of having to scale back this year, so it can be helpful to know which supermarkets are offering the best prices on traditional fare

By Sophie Wills
6 hours ago - 1 min read

Christmas is just a few short weeks away, with the obligatory adverts doing the rounds on TV and shoppers rushing to buy last-minute gifts. But now December 1 has passed and your decorations no doubt already up and twinkling away, your mind may now be turning to turkey and all the trimmings.

The cost of living crisis means that many of us are having to scale back this year as energy bills soar and record rates of inflation push up the prices of day-to-day household items. Even supermarket value ranges have seen hikes and the cost of most food items you’d find on a Christmas dinner plate such as meat, vegetables and sauces have all risen considerably.

The BBC reports the average Christmas dinner would normally set you back £27.48, but in 2022 it will be around 22% more expensive. Traditional Christmas fare has not escaped the price hikes, with turkey in particular rocketing in cost due to the bird flu crisis.

With budgets tight, it can be helpful to shop around as supermarkets are offering different items at cheaper prices. We trawled through each major UK supermarket’s online site to look for the best deals for the following items:

    • Turkey
    • Pigs in blankets
    • Stuffing
    • Brussels sprouts
    • Carrots
    • Parsnips
    • Potatoes
    • Cranberry sauce
    • Bread sauce
    • Gravy
    • Brandy butter
    • Christmas pudding
    • Crackers

    Prices were correct at the time of writing, but may vary. Here’s a product-by-product break down:

    Turkey

    Winner: Morrisons

    Pigs in blankets

    Winner: Aldi

    Stuffing

    Winner: Asda

    Brussels sprouts

    Winners: Tesco and Aldi

    Carrots

    Winner: Sainsbury’s

    Parsnips

    Winners: Tesco and Aldi

    Potatoes

    Winner: Aldi

    Cranberry sauce

    Winner: Aldi

    Bread sauce

    Winner: Morrisons

    Gravy

    Winners: Tesco and Asda

    Brandy butter

    Winner: Aldi

    Christmas pudding

    Winner: Morrisons

    Christmas crackers

    Winner: Asda

    Overall results

    • Tesco: £30.11
    • Sainsbury’s: £36.48
    • Asda: £30.27
    • Aldi: £28.51 (missing one item)
    • Morrisons: £24.70
