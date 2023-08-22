An iconic windmill internationally renowned for appearing in the 1968 film Chitty Chitty Bang Bang could be yours after going up for sale - as long as you can afford the £9m price tag. Cobstone Mill in the village of Turville, Buckinghamshire has been put on the market by Savills and Private View Property.

The windmill is thought to have been originally built around 1816 as a smock mill. But in 1967 it became the exerior location for musical-fantasy film Chitty Chitty Bang Bang after an extensive search of the English countryside for a picturesque windmill by producer Cubby Broccoli’s team, who cosmetically restored it.

After the film became a major hit, actress Hayley Mills and her film director husband Roy Boulting bought the mill at auction in 1971 and undertook a major restoration project. It was then owned by others including David Brown of Aston Martin who sold Cobstone Mill in the 1980s to its current owner.

The Grade-II listed windmill has fully-functional and recently restored sails while the original mill workings are a key feature. The property features a winding staircase leading from the ground floor reception room to bedrooms on the first and second floors.

The mill sits alongside the main house which features a grand double-height drawing room with floor to ceiling doors and a large terrace that overlooks a sheltered swimming pool.

Property summary

Location: Cobstone Mill, Ibstone, Buckinghamshire, HP14 3YB

Price: £9,000,000