Card Factory is to introduce a click and collect service to all its stores after a successful trial. From today, shoppers can have their online orders delivered to one of the greetings card retailer’s 1,000 locations.

After making an order, customers will have a 10 day window to collect, with no processing free for orders over £10.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Digital director Sam Davies said: “Our digital data has shown that more people want to access the high-quality, affordable range of gifts and cards we provide with ease.

“The introduction of our click-and-collect service and ordering products at the click of a few buttons offers flexibility, more choice and adds an extra layer of convenience to shopping with us.”

Most Popular

Card Factory, the specialist retailer of greeting cards and gifts, has announced its preliminary results for the year ended January 31 2023.