Cadbury launches new Easter treats including Creme Egg Bar and Orange Mini Egg
Cadbury are launching brand-new additions to their popular Easter range.
Cadbury has announced their Easter range for this year, revealing brand-new additions to their already egg-citing treats to suit all taste buds.
As part of their new additions, Cadbury have launched a brand-new Cadbury Creme Egg Bar, which is a delicious twist on the traditional fan-favourite Creme Egg.
The Cadbury Creme Egg Bar will weigh 123g and will be available to purchase for only £1.80.
For lovers of Mini Eggs, they are also launching a tangy version, the Cadbury Mini Eggs Orange, which will have an orange-flavoured milk chocolate centre.
The Cadbury Mini Eggs Orange will weigh 80g and will also be available to purchase for £1.80. It is the first time the Mini Eggs have been developed into a new version in over 50 years.
Cadbury’s Creme Egg Bar and the Mini Eggs Orange will join new Cadbury additions sure to be big hits with chocolate lovers such as the Creme Egg White Easter egg, Caramilk Easter egg, Dairy Milk & White half and half Easter egg, Dairy Milk & White Marble Easter egg, Dairy Milk Chunky Easter egg, Dairy Milk Fruit and Nut Easter egg, Mini Egg Easter egg, and the Wispa Gold Easter egg.