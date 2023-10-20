Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Labour has taken a momentous win in the Tamworth by-election and won Mid Bedfordshire for the first time since its existence.

In Staffordshire, Sarah Edwards wiped out a majority of more than 19,000 to win a seat Labour hasn't held since 2010. There was a by-election after Chris Pincher resigned after he was banned from the House of Commons for eight-weeks for drunkenly groping two men. Alistair Strathern overturned Nadine Dorries' huge majority in Mid Bedfordshire, in an astounding result.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer said: “Winning in these Tory strongholds shows that people overwhelmingly want change and they’re ready to put their faith in our changed Labour Party to deliver it. Voters across Mid Bedfordshire, Tamworth and Britain want a Labour government determined to deliver for working people, with a proper plan to rebuild our country.

Sign up for the daily Trending Today. Get the stories the internet is talking about to your inbox. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“To those who have given us their trust, and those considering doing so, Labour will spend every day acting in your interests and focused on your priorities. Labour will give Britain its future back.”

Most Popular